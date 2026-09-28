Orissa HC frames 12 issues in plea challenging Laxman Bag’s win

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has framed 12 issues for proceedings in an election petition challenging BJP MLA Laxman Bag’s election from Kantabanji Assembly constituency, including allegations of irregularities in his nomination papers and disclosures made in the mandatory Form-26 affidavit.

Bag had defeated former chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik by 16,344 votes in 2024. Bag polled 90,876 votes (44.57 per cent) against Naveen’s 74,532 (36.56 per cent), while Congress’s Santosh Singh Saluja stood third with 26,839 votes (13.16 per cent).

Justice RK Pattanaik framed the issues that will determine whether Bag’s election was valid. The matter has been posted for recording of evidence on October 9.

Griraj Singh Majhi, a voter of Kantabanji, filed the election petition on July 18, 2024. The High Court admitted it on August 5, 2024.

The petitioner has sought Bag’s election be declared void, alleging improper acceptance of his nomination papers despite alleged non-compliance with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

The election case proceedings will centre on Form-26, the affidavit that a candidate is required to submit along with the nomination papers. It contains information for voters about the candidate, including pending criminal cases, assets and liabilities, educational qualifications and other prescribed disclosures.

The court will examine whether Bag furnished the required affidavit and whether the information disclosed in it was complete and correct.