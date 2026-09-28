PMO takes note, Centre seeks govt’s response

BHUBANESWAR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has intervened in the alleged school textbook printing scam, seeking a response from the authorities concerned in the matter.

Acting on the PMO’s communique, the department School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has sought a response from the state School and Mass Education department.

The PMO’s intervention came following a complaint filed by RTI activist and whistleblower Pradip Pradhan alleging there is a multi-crore scam behind the textbook printing and distribution of error-filled textbooks in the state.

Pradhan alleged that a deputy director-rank official of government press is involved in the nexus and the matter should be thoroughly investigated. He alleged that the officer, who belonged to the Commerce department, is unauthorisedly managing textbook printing since 2022 - a domain that legally falls under the School and Mass Education department.

He also claimed that the officer concerned has systematically funnelled lucrative printing and supply contracts through a private agency owned and operated by his own wife, amounting to severe conflict of interest.

“This compromised quality control apart from leading to embezzlement of public funds, has also resulted in lakhs of students across Odisha receiving defective and error-ridden textbooks,” Pradhan alleged.