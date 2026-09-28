Rise above personal interests, Pradhan tells party workers

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon BJP workers to rise above personal interests and work towards the collective development of society, while strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots.

Addressing the BJP’s extended district executive meeting at Debeipali here, Pradhan said people had entrusted the party with the responsibility of serving them and stressed the need to take everyone along in politics.

He urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming panchayat, municipal, NAC and cooperative elections in Odisha. Claiming that the BJP had a strong grassroots organisation in Sambalpur district, he called for further strengthening the organisation ahead of the polls.

He also called upon workers to use the ongoing ‘Seva Paksha’ programme to reach out to the poor, women, youth, tribal communities and other vulnerable sections and facilitate access to government welfare schemes.

Pradhan stressed the need to turn campaigns on cleanliness, nutrition and de-addiction into mass movements by involving citizens. He announced that large-scale cleanliness drives would be organised in Sambalpur municipality as well as rural areas in the coming days.

“A social organisation’s primary objective is to show society the right path and become the voice of the poor, vulnerable, women, youth and tribal communities,” Pradhan said, adding that party workers should act as a bridge between the government and the people.