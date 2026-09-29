‘Accident’ turns murder: Wife, friend held in Talcher

ANGUL: A 40-year-old accountant’s death, initially suspected to be an accidental fall from the first floor of his rented house, turned out to be a pre-planned murder allegedly involving his wife and her male friend in Dera Colliery under Colliery police limits in Talcher.

The deceased, Surendra Barik, worked as an accountant-cum-data entry operator at the Talcher block office. His wife, Sasmita Behera (30), and her 25-year-old friend Sidhhant Majhi have been arrested in connection with the murder by Angul police. Surendra, a native of Gad Santri under Banarpal police limits, was reportedly found dead on September 24 after allegedly falling from the first floor of his rented accommodation at Dera Colliery.

On being informed, a police team led by Colliery IIC Dhiresh Das reached the spot and began an investigation. During the probe, police found blood stains on the rooftop and noticed that the CCTV camera had been disabled, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding the death.