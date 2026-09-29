As S4C lying toothless, Odisha Police urges government to fill up posts on priority

BHUBANESWAR: With the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) in Odisha operating without any sanctioned staff and dependent on personnel borrowed from the CID-Crime Branch, the police headquarters has urged the government to fill up the posts on priority.

Sources in the police headquarters reasoned that the current situation was unsustainable for round-the-clock responsibilities. The Home department had notified creation of S4C in August this year.

Initially, the scheme had envisaged 310 departmental posts which were to be filled in phases over four financial years, i.e., up to 30 per cent in 2026-2027, 60 pc in 2027-2028, 75 pc in 2028-2029 and 100 pc in 2029-2030. However, in the approved expenditure finance committee (EFC), it was scaled down to 100 posts.

Official sources said applying the earlier phasing schedule to the reduced figure would leave the centre with only 30 to 40 personnel in the first year, a strength they deemed inadequate to make the centre operational or sustain continuous functioning.

In view of the situation, ADG Modernisation SK Priyadarsi, in a letter to the additional chief secretary, Home department, has requested to sanction 100 posts in different categories from ADG-IG, SP, additional SP, inspector, sub-inspector, constable and others for S4C on a priority basis, and fill them up during 2026-2027 financial year itself.