CAG flags irregular DMF spend on Odisha private hospitals during Covid

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has detected irregular expenditure of Rs 145.06 crore from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds by three mineral-rich districts in lieu of reserving ICUs and general beds in private hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings are part of the CAG’s performance audit of implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) and functioning of DMFs in Odisha till March 2024. The report was tabled in the Assembly on Saturday.

The audit covered six major mineral-bearing districts and found that DMFs in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Sundargarh hired private hospitals through PPP arrangements to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients. The hospitals were paid for reserving beds, even though the Ministry of Mines had not instructed DMFs to hire beds in private hospitals under PPP mode.

The three districts fixed the rates based on offers made by the hospitals but audit found no records of negotiations, if any, over the rates.

In Jajpur, Bhoomika Multi Specialty Hospital at Kuakhia was engaged from May 24 to August 23, 2021, to reserve 50 ICU and 150 general beds. The DMF paid Rs 9.70 crore. In Keonjhar, Utkal Hospital Private Limited at Ranki was engaged from April 2020 to February 2022, with the number of ICU beds varying from 14 to 44 and general beds from 36 to 106. It received Rs 25.91 crore.

The largest payment of Rs 109.45 crore was made by Sundargarh DMF to Jai Prakash Hospital and Research Centre, Rourkela, for reserving ICU and general beds between August 2020 and March 2022.

The audit further detected a possible excess payment of Rs 10.60 crore to the Sundargarh hospital.