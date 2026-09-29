CAG report reveals bikers fined for seat belt, car drivers for helmet violations

BHUBANESWAR: The latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has found that in over 29,000 instances, the category of vehicle for which a driving licence (DL) was sought differed from that used for the driving test.

The audit covered five years from April 2019 to March 2024, during which 6.67 lakh DLs were issued against 9.86 lakh driving tests conducted at nine selected regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state. The CAG examined the records of nine out of 35 RTOs in Odisha.

The analysis revealed that in 29,154 cases, the vehicles for which DLs were sought differed from those used for the driving tests. For instance, an applicant seeking a licence for a four-wheeler was tested on a two-wheeler and vice versa, the report stated.

Similarly, 318 licences were issued to 158 individuals for driving different categories of vehicles, indicating that these persons held multiple DLs due to the absence of proper validation controls on Sarathi, the government’s digital portal for driving licences, the report said.