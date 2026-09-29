Foul play talk around man’s death in Sorada, police say no proof

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old man died, while his companion sustained serious injuries after a four-wheeler hit their motorcycle at Sorada on Sunday.

Amid talk of foul play, Ganjam SP Harish BC said the incident was being treated as an accident and there was no evidence at this stage to suggest it was a murder.

The deceased was identified as Krushnachandra Goud of Suramani village under Sorada police limits.

His friend Rajat Behera (29), who was accompanying him, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

According to preliminary information, Krushnachandra had gone to Sorada police station in connection with a case in which he was required to appear before the police regularly, as per court order.

After the appearance, he was returning home with Rajat when the four-wheeler hit their motorcycle near Totabali primary school.

The impact caused both to fall off the motorcycle. Locals took them to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared Krushnachandra dead.

Police are likely to examine the circumstances of the collision and question people, with the buzz being the two men were targeted and attacked following a previous dispute.