Gajapati man beaten to death, body burnt over witchcraft suspicion

BERHAMPUR: A 50-year-old tribal man was allegedly beaten to death and his body burnt by villagers who suspected him of practising witchcraft at Meragaon under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district.

R Udayagiri SDPO Rakesh Sahoo said 12 villagers, between 20 and 40 years old, were arrested and forwarded to court on Monday in connection with the case registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife.

Police identified the deceased as Ram Malik, a resident of Kandha Sahi under Merapalli panchayat. According to reports, Ram used to provide herbal medicines to people suffering from various ailments in the area. However, some villagers allegedly suspected him of practising witchcraft and causing illness and deaths among women and children in the village.

Fearing the villagers, Ram left the village and built a temporary hut at a place nearby known as Bagada, and had been staying for some time.