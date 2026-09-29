Gajapati man beaten to death, body burnt over witchcraft suspicion

BERHAMPUR: A 50-year-old tribal man was allegedly beaten to death and his body burnt by villagers who suspected him of practising witchcraft at Meragaon under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district.
R Udayagiri SDPO Rakesh Sahoo said 12 villagers, between 20 and 40 years old, were arrested and forwarded to court on Monday in connection with the case registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife.
Police identified the deceased as Ram Malik, a resident of Kandha Sahi under Merapalli panchayat. According to reports, Ram used to provide herbal medicines to people suffering from various ailments in the area. However, some villagers allegedly suspected him of practising witchcraft and causing illness and deaths among women and children in the village.
Fearing the villagers, Ram left the village and built a temporary hut at a place nearby known as Bagada, and had been staying for some time.
Late on Saturday night, some villagers allegedly called him to a meeting. During the meeting, they accused him of being involved in the deaths of several people in the village over the past few months, police said. Ram denied the allegations.
However, a group of villagers allegedly took him to the Bagada area and assaulted him in the presence of his family, police added. Ram’s wife Kalabati tried to save him, but she too was attacked and suffered injuries. Ram allegedly died due to the assault and to hush up the case, the attackers carried his body to a spot near the forest and set it on fire, police said.
Police have seized bones and ashes from the spot where Ram’s body was allegedly burnt. The SDPO said the investigation is ongoing. Ram is survived by his wife, six daughters and a son.
The killing has triggered concern in the area and highlighted the dangers of superstition and mob violence in rural communities.