Illegal mining turns Sua-Sari, Khanjamahal hills in Balasore district into water pits

BALASORE: Despite measures to prevent illegal quarry, stone extraction at Khanjamahal and Sua-Sari hills in Soro block has continued, turning parts of the hills into water-filled pits.

Seven months ago, officials from the district administration, mining department, police and forest department visited the sites following complaints and imposed prohibitory orders. Soon CCTV cameras were installed to monitor and prevent illegal mining activities.

However, environmentalists flag that stone extraction and transportation have continued. Residents claim that police personnel visit the sites sometimes but stone-laden vehicles have not been seized and mining activities effectively stopped. On the other hand, people who have attempted to prevent illegal mining have faced death threats.

As many as 63 stone quarries at Khanjamahal hill had earlier been auctioned by the government, with a few being permitted for stone extraction. Quarrying activities were subsequently stopped around five years back after environmental clearance was denied, reportedly over concerns that elephants use the hill as a corridor.

However, locals allege that extensive illegal excavation has continued, leaving large pits that remain filled with water for much parts of the year. They said the deep pits pose a serious threat to people and wildlife, with several deaths allegedly occurring after individuals fell into the water-filled excavations.

A similar situation has been reported at the Sua-Sari hills in the Kupari area. Residents claim that hundreds of truckloads of stone are being transported from the hills every day.

Balasore DFO Indalkar Pratik Prakash said necessary action would be taken once the two areas came under the forest areas within the division. Soro sub-collector Shiv Malviya, who had assured that he would provide details regarding the seizure of stone-laden vehicles, did not respond to repeated phone calls.