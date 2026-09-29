INDIA bloc calls Odisha bandh on October 8 over MMDR Act, SIR

BHUBANESWAR: The INDIA bloc on Tuesday called for an Odisha bandh on October 8 over three demands: immediate withdrawal of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026; resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over errors in school textbooks; and resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Announcing the bandh while addressing a demonstration by INDIA bloc members near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s official residence, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said Congress and its allies would ensure that the bandh was observed peacefully across the state.

The INDIA bloc had originally planned to gherao the Assembly on Tuesday but changed its plan after the monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Monday. Hundreds of workers and leaders of the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal took part in the demonstration.

The protesters clashed with security personnel after police stopped them from marching towards the chief minister’s residence.