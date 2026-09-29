Jagatsinghpur on edge as Hirakud opens 30 gates

SAMBALPUR / JAGATSINGHPUR: The Hirakud Dam authorities on Monday opened two more sluice gates amid a sharp rise in inflow into the reservoir.

Official sources said water was being released through 30 sluice gates, including 20 on the left spillway and 10 on the right. The reservoir level stood at 629.69 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

The average inflow during the period was 5,86,295 cusec while outflow from the reservoir stood at 5,29,118 cusec. The sharp increase in inflow comes amid heavy rainfall in the Mahanadi basin and upstream areas.

The state government has issued a fresh flood alert in the Mahanadi system as rising water levels are expected to affect low-lying areas downstream.

Meanwhile, panic gripped several low-lying villages in Kujang, Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks of Jagatsinghpur district on Monday following the release of floodwater from Hirakud Dam.

The flood-prone areas include Mundasahi, Manijanga, Kotakana, Haripur, Zillanasi and other villages in Tirtol and Kujang blocks.

On the day, Haripur village in Kujang was cut off from the rest of the district after floodwater from Mahanadi river submerged the Rahama-Haripur road.

With the possibility of floods looming large following rain, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal inspected low-lying areas and reviewed the preparedness of the district administration.