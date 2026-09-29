Jan Vishwas, Indian Stamp Bill passed in Odisha Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Four bills of the state government including Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Bill and Odisha State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Bill,2026, were passed in the Assembly on Monday amid pandemonium and Opposition walkout.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain moved the Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill, aimed at easing regulatory compliance by decriminalising minor and procedural offences and simplifying cumbersome approval processes.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari moved the Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Bill, which seeks to simplify stamp duty and registration for apartment transactions.

The Jan Vishwas Bill proposes 62 amendments to 16 state laws under two schedules. Schedule-I contains 35 amendments aimed primarily at replacing criminal penalties for minor, technical and procedural violations with rational civil penalties, while retaining stringent action for serious, repeated or wilful violations. Schedule-II proposes 27 amendments to five laws to rationalise nine regulatory approvals, including those relating to works on public roads and temporary commercial activities.