Man catching crabs injured in crocodile attack in Bhitarkanika National Park

KENDRAPARA: A 60-year-old man out catching crabs suffered injuries after being attacked by a saltwater crocodile in a creek within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Monday, said sources.

The victim is Madan Behera of Bankula village under Dangamal forest range. Sources said Madan was in the creek when the crocodile caught hold of his legs.

“When the crocodile started dragging me into the water, I shouted for help while attacking its eyes with my fingers. The reptile loosened its grip, enabling me to escape,” said Madan, who has been admitted to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital.

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika Chitrasen Jena said, “Catching crabs within the park is illegal. Crabs are food for crocodiles. Any person found violating the law by gathering or catching crabs will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.”

Earlier this month, a 57-year-old fisherwoman was killed after being attacked by a crocodile in Galia creek near Kharinashi village under Mahakalapada forest range.