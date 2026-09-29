Odisha to reclaim government land unused for over three years

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has ordered a districtwise review of government land leased or allotted to departments, institutions, organisations and individuals, with focus on parcels that have remained unused for more than three years or are being used for purposes other than those for which they were allotted.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department has directed collectors to conduct a comprehensive, time-bound review of such land and initiate action to cancel, resume or restore them to the government wherever warranted.

The move comes against the backdrop of the growing demand for government land for development and welfare projects. The department said valuable public land should not remain idle or be used contrary to the conditions under which it was allotted.

The review will cover four categories: land given in advance possession, permissive possession, leased-out land and land transferred to other government departments.

In cases where advance possession was granted to government departments, corporations, institutions or other organisations but the formal settlement has remained pending for years, collectors have been asked to verify their current status. If it is found unused or being used for a different purpose, steps will be taken for its reversion to the government.

In an official communication, additional chief secretary Arabinda Padhee said land given under permissive possession will also be inspected. Such possession can be cancelled if the land is lying vacant or the conditions attached to its use are not being followed.