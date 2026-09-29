Odisha to reclaim government land unused for over three years

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has ordered a districtwise review of government land leased or allotted to departments, institutions, organisations and individuals, with focus on parcels that have remained unused for more than three years or are being used for purposes other than those for which they were allotted.
The Revenue and Disaster Management department has directed collectors to conduct a comprehensive, time-bound review of such land and initiate action to cancel, resume or restore them to the government wherever warranted.
The move comes against the backdrop of the growing demand for government land for development and welfare projects. The department said valuable public land should not remain idle or be used contrary to the conditions under which it was allotted.
The review will cover four categories: land given in advance possession, permissive possession, leased-out land and land transferred to other government departments.
In cases where advance possession was granted to government departments, corporations, institutions or other organisations but the formal settlement has remained pending for years, collectors have been asked to verify their current status. If it is found unused or being used for a different purpose, steps will be taken for its reversion to the government.
In an official communication, additional chief secretary Arabinda Padhee said land given under permissive possession will also be inspected. Such possession can be cancelled if the land is lying vacant or the conditions attached to its use are not being followed.
The government has specifically instructed revenue officials to identify leased land that has remained unused for more than three years after settlement. Under the Odisha Government Land Settlement Act, 1962, land can also be resumed if its is used for a purpose other than the one for which it was settled.
The department has asked officials to examine cases of partial utilisation as well. If only a portion of a large parcel is being used, the need to retain the unused portion must be specifically established. Land no longer required is to be taken back.
A similar review has been ordered for government land transferred to other departments. Where such land is no longer required for the original purpose, the concerned department will have to relinquish it to the Revenue department.
Collectors have been asked to submit monthly progress report by fifth of every succeeding months detailing cases reviewed, action taken and land resumed or returned to government records.
Revenue officials have been directed to identify encroachments on leased or alienated government land and take prompt action for eviction. Any collusion with vested interests or corrupt elements could invite disciplinary and criminal action, the government order said.