SAMALEI project: October 5 house demolition looms over 50 families

SAMBALPUR: Around 50 families of Ramji Mandir Bandhapada near the Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur are haunted by one question: “They say our houses will be demolished on October 5. But, where will we go?”

Panic has set in as the administration prepares to demolish their houses for land required for phase-II of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative (SAMALEI) project.

More than 125 houses have been demolished after compensation disbursal, but many residents have refused to accept the amounts offered, claiming it is inadequate to rebuild homes or secure other accommodation.

Residents also allege that rental accommodation is difficult to get due to caste discrimination. Dhirendra Mahanand, a resident of the locality, claimed landlords refuse to rent houses after learning their caste, while many are reluctant to accommodate large families.

Many women in the locality work as domestic help, while others are daily-wage labourers. Residents fear moving away could also cost them their livelihoods.