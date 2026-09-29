Standing crops in 5,800 hectare affected by floods in Koraput

JEYPORE: The floods triggered by swollen Indravati, Patali, Kolab, Sabari and their tributaries have submerged more than 5,800 hectare (ha) of standing crops in several parts of Koraput district, with Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra, Narayanpatna and Semiliguda among the worst-affected areas.

Preliminary crop damage assessments carried out by revenue inspectors (RIs) and agriculture officials indicate that around 3,900 ha of paddy and 1,900 ha of non-paddy crops have been affected. Paddy, maize and sugarcane are among the major crops submerged in floodwater. In many affected villages, the floodwater has not yet receded, raising concerns over further damage to the standing crops.

District agriculture officer Lalatendu Mohapatra said the department has completed the preliminary assessment and submitted the crop-submergence report to the administration for necessary action. “According to preliminary assessment, around 3,900 ha of paddy and 1,900 ha of non-paddy crops have been submerged in different villages of the district. We have already submitted a report to the administration in this regard,” Mohapatra said.

Farmers in the flood-hit areas said the extent of crop damage was unprecedented. “It is for the first time in the last three decades that we have witnessed such a major flood in our area. The standing crops have been completely washed away in several fields,” claimed Sukriya Pradhan, a farmer of Girla village under Kotpad block.

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded a complete waiver of agricultural loans taken by farmers in the flood-affected areas. He also sought immediate measures for assessment of crop losses and relief to affected farming families.

Officials said the crop damage report would be further updated after the floodwater recedes and field-level verification is completed.