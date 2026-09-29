Tanker rescued after engine failure, berthed at Paradip Port

PARADIP: A tanker carrying around 9,000 metric tonne of crude palm oil was rescued and safely berthed at Paradip Port on Monday after it suffered a main engine failure and began listing due to water ingress into its ballast tanks.
The oil carrying vessel, MT Seagull 9, was about 35 nautical miles from the Paradip Pilot Station when it raised the alarm on Sunday morning. The tanker, carrying crude palm oil for Paradip Port on behalf of Adani Wilmar, was listing around 10 degree as water ingress into the ballast tanks outpaced the rate of de-ballasting.
The vessel’s agent, Atlantic Global Shipping Pvt Ltd, alerted the authorities at 5.01 am on Sunday. The Indian Coast Guard, Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) were subsequently involved in the emergency response.
Following coordination among the agencies, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration authorised Paradip Port Authority (PPA) to deploy a harbour tug to assist the distressed tanker.
PPA’s tug Dolphin 25, equipped with towing gear and other essential supplies, left the port at 1.40 pm on Sunday under the supervision of the harbour master.
The tug reached MT Seagull 9 at 5.24 pm. After an external assessment, the rescue team boarded the vessel and completed the tow-line connection by 5.54 pm. The tanker was subsequently brought safely within Paradip Port limits and entered the harbour with minimum engine assistance. It was secured at NQ2 at around 4 pm on Monday without further incident.
The rescue operation was coordinated by PPA in association with the DGS, Indian Coast Guard, MRCC, Ocean Sparkle Ltd and other stakeholders, with support from the Indian Navy.
PPA chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit lauded the operation, saying timely coordination and professional response helped ensure the safety of the vessel, crew, cargo and marine environment. PPA deputy conservator Captain AC Sahoo coordinated the operation, while Captain SB Panigrahi facilitated the assistance required for safe berthing.