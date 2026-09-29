Tanker rescued after engine failure, berthed at Paradip Port

PARADIP: A tanker carrying around 9,000 metric tonne of crude palm oil was rescued and safely berthed at Paradip Port on Monday after it suffered a main engine failure and began listing due to water ingress into its ballast tanks.

The oil carrying vessel, MT Seagull 9, was about 35 nautical miles from the Paradip Pilot Station when it raised the alarm on Sunday morning. The tanker, carrying crude palm oil for Paradip Port on behalf of Adani Wilmar, was listing around 10 degree as water ingress into the ballast tanks outpaced the rate of de-ballasting.

The vessel’s agent, Atlantic Global Shipping Pvt Ltd, alerted the authorities at 5.01 am on Sunday. The Indian Coast Guard, Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) were subsequently involved in the emergency response.

Following coordination among the agencies, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration authorised Paradip Port Authority (PPA) to deploy a harbour tug to assist the distressed tanker.