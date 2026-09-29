‘Will fight till last breath for Odisha’s rights’: Naveen at MMDR Act protest

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday staged a massive protest at the Lower PMG square here against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 with party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik asserting that he will fight till his last breath for Odisha’s rights.

Addressing the gathering, Naveen said the fight is not just of the BJD but of 4.5 crore Odias. He called upon all sections of people, irrespective of party affiliations, to unite for Odisha’s interest and for the future of Gen Z. “No party can ever be bigger than the soil. Power will be there today, not tomorrow. But if you betray this soil, you will be condemned forever. Gen Z will not forgive you. People of Odisha will never forgive those who betrayed the motherland,” he said.

He said the MMDR Amendment Bill was not an ordinary Bill. It is linked to the rights of the state. “Odisha’s mines, Odisha’s land belongs to the people of Odisha. They are the owners,” he added.

Stating that such an important Bill was passed in Parliament without discussion, Naveen questioned the silence of 20 BJP MPs from Odisha and the state government. “Due to this Act, Odisha will lose thousands of crores of rupees every year. Why is the Odisha government silent? Why are 20 BJP MPs silent? In whose interest? Out of fear of whom?” he asked.