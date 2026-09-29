Women of Jamboo protest for liquor shop closure

KENDRAPARA: Womenfolk of Jamboo staged dharna on Monday in front of an Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) shop at the seaside Ramanagar village demanding its closure.

The agitators also blocked the local road, bringing traffic on the route to a halt for around three hours. The women said they resorted to protest as innocent families in the area are being ruined due to the liquor shop.

“Many youths have already become addicted and are wasting a substantial part of their earnings on alcohol. This has resulted in suffering of their families,” said Nandini Haldar of Kharinashi village.

The women said locals had earlier urged the administration not to open any liquor shop in the area.

Despite local resistance, a liquor shop was opened at Ramanagar three months ago.

“Due to unchecked flow of alcohol, anti-social activities have gone up in rural areas. Drunkards and addicts are harassing villagers at night and creating nuisance,” alleged Soudamini Jena, a women leader. Jena criticised the government for opening more liquor shops in rural areas and said this decision is ruining many families.

On being informed, a team from Jamboo Marine police station rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the irate women. IIC Anita Swain said security has been tightened in the village and nearby areas to check any law and order situation.