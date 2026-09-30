19 projects worth Rs 3.3K crore okayed, to create 10K jobs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday approved 19 investment proposals worth Rs 3,280.58 crore with potential to generate 10,661 jobs.

The approvals were accorded at the 150th SLSWCA meeting chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg.

In the biofuel sector, Indian Oil Corporation Limited has proposed to set up 39,600 tonne per annum compressed biogas plants in eight districts of Balasore, Balangir, Bargarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur with an investment of Rs 960 crore and a job potential of 760.

In the plastics sector, Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Polyfabs Limited has proposed to establish a facility for manufacturing 40,000 tonnes of PP woven and non-woven fabric and bags in Khurda. The project involves an investment of Rs 401.63 crore and is expected to generate 490 employment opportunities.

The Tourism sector has received five major project proposals to be implemented in Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Koraput and Puri districts. BBB Hotel Pvt Ltd will establish a 5-star hotel in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 208.04 crore. Hotel Sea Pearl Orissa Pvt Ltd will establish a 5-star beach resort in Puri under a brand partnership with the ACCOR group of hotels and resorts, with Rs 180 crore investment and creating 630 jobs.

Highland Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd has proposed to establish a 4-star resort in Jharsuguda with Rs 150 crore investment. The Puri Eco-Tourism and Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish a 4-star resort in Puri with an investment of Rs 124 crore and Odyssey Leisure Pvt Ltd will set up a 4-star resort in Koraput at a cost of Rs 105 crore.