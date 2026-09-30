19 projects worth Rs 3.3K crore okayed, to create 10K jobs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday approved 19 investment proposals worth Rs 3,280.58 crore with potential to generate 10,661 jobs.
The approvals were accorded at the 150th SLSWCA meeting chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg.
In the biofuel sector, Indian Oil Corporation Limited has proposed to set up 39,600 tonne per annum compressed biogas plants in eight districts of Balasore, Balangir, Bargarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur with an investment of Rs 960 crore and a job potential of 760.
In the plastics sector, Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Polyfabs Limited has proposed to establish a facility for manufacturing 40,000 tonnes of PP woven and non-woven fabric and bags in Khurda. The project involves an investment of Rs 401.63 crore and is expected to generate 490 employment opportunities.
The Tourism sector has received five major project proposals to be implemented in Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Koraput and Puri districts. BBB Hotel Pvt Ltd will establish a 5-star hotel in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 208.04 crore. Hotel Sea Pearl Orissa Pvt Ltd will establish a 5-star beach resort in Puri under a brand partnership with the ACCOR group of hotels and resorts, with Rs 180 crore investment and creating 630 jobs.
Highland Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd has proposed to establish a 4-star resort in Jharsuguda with Rs 150 crore investment. The Puri Eco-Tourism and Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish a 4-star resort in Puri with an investment of Rs 124 crore and Odyssey Leisure Pvt Ltd will set up a 4-star resort in Koraput at a cost of Rs 105 crore.
Official sources said the Kineta Global Ltd has proposed to set up an 8,250 tonne per annum compressed biogas facility in Ganjam at Rs 170 crore with 170 jobs. Tata Power has submitted proposal to establish a global capability centre in Khurda at Rs 54.31 crore, creating 110 jobs.
In chemicals sector, Aquaproof Wallcare India will set up a 3.05 lakh tonne construction chemicals unit in Cuttack at Rs 62.64 crore and Asipiya Chemicals a 500 MT solvent distillation unit in Jagatsinghpur at Rs 60 crore.
In the textiles, apparel and technical textiles sector, Dollar Industries will set up an integrated hosiery unit with knitting, bleaching and dyeing facilities in Khurda with Rs 125 crore investment, creating 1,185 jobs. Sai Workwear Pvt Ltd will set up an integrated technical textiles unit in Puri for apparel, fire-retardant workwear and protective textiles with investment of Rs 59 crore, generating 3,650 jobs.
In food processing sector, Geofast Industries will set up an integrated snacks and namkeen unit in Khurda with Rs 120 crore investment with a potential to create 350 jobs, while Jai Bhawani Foods will establish a food and confectionery co-packaging unit in Cuttack at Rs 100 crore with 550 jobs. Three projects were cleared in steel downstream sector.
SPS Arihant Steel Structures has submitted a proposal to manufacture 30,000 tonne per annum I-girders and box beams, 5,000 tonne per annum fasteners and 1.5 lakh TMT rebar couplers in Deogarh at Rs 140 crore. Steeledge Fabrication will set up a 60,000 MT fabrication and machining unit in Sundargarh at Rs 108.82 crore.
Bhubaneswar Udyog Pvt Ltd will produce colour-coated sheets, corrugated GI sheets and GI structural components in Cuttack at Rs 101.99 crore.