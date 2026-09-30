2 bikes, 1 car, e-rickshaw haul 60K tonne waste in Rourkela, get paid Rs 3.29 cr: CAG

BHUBANESWAR: Two bikes - a Splendor and a CD Dawn - transported around 10,000 tonne of solid waste, while a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car lifted another 23,667 tonne. That’s not all. An e-rickshaw transported a staggering 24,460 tonne of the legacy waste in a span of months in Rourkela.

And, all these vehicles were paid a whopping Rs 3.29 crore by the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The latest CAG report’s audit of the bio-mining project in Rourkela has exposed what appears to be a multi-crore scam, with thousands of tonnes of solid waste allegedly shown as transported using improbable and non-existent vehicles between June 2022 and January 2024.

As per the report, a staggering 60,058 tonne of legacy waste was lifted as part of the bio-mining project using two bikes, a car and an e-rickshaw. Even a ghost vehicle was involved.

The audit, which outlined billing cycles between February 2023 and January 2024, showed that municipal funds totalling Rs 3.29 crore were disbursed by the RMC to an agency for processing the legacy waste.

“The matter warrants detailed investigation by appropriate authorities to determine the nature and extent of irregularities and establish accountability as per prescribed procedures. The fact has also been intimated (July 2024) to the government. However, no reply was received as of October 2025,” the CAG report stated.