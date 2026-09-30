Ashok Basa new chair of WFEO audit committee

BHUBANESWAR: Former president of Institution of Engineers (India) Ashok Basa has been appointed as the Chair of the Internal Audit Committee of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO).

The Internal Audit Committee has been constituted by WFEO for the first time, making Basa its first Chair. His tenure will continue till the completion of the committee’s assigned mandate by the end of 2027.

As chair, Basa will lead the newly constituted Committee in reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of WFEO’s internal control systems, supporting compliance with applicable policies and regulations, safeguarding the Federation’s assets and interests and reviewing the integrity and reliability of financial and management information.

WFEO executive director Moez Chakchouk’s appointment letter to Basa conveyed that the appointment reflects the Federation’s confidence in his leadership, professional standing and commitment to advancing engineering excellence at the global level.