Bodies of elderly couple found hanging in Koraput's lodge

KORAPUT: The bodies of an elderly couple were found hanging in a lodge on DNK Road in Koraput town on Monday evening.

The deceased are 64-year-old Bijay Kumar Dakua of Damanjodi town and his wife Bijayalakshmi Dakua (61).

According to preliminary information, the couple came for a health check-up at SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput earlier in the day. Their son accompanied them to the hospital. After the check-up, the couple reportedly checked into the lodge which is owned by the Jagannath temple trust board.

After lunch, they locked their room. When they did not open the door in the evening, the lodge staff forced their way inside the room and found the couple hanging.

On being informed by temple secretary Ajodhyanath Samal, Koraput Town police reached the lodge and seized the bodies for postmortem. A scientific team also examined the scene.

Bijay ran a salon in Sector-3 of Damanjodi. Though the reason for the couple taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, locals said Bijay and his wife hanged themselves after finding out from medical test reports that they were suffering from a serious health condition.

Police registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident.