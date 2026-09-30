CM Mohan Charan Majhi stresses families’ role in ensuring nutrition

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday emphasised the need for greater involvement of fathers and other family members in ensuring proper nutrition and care of children.

Addressing the state-level ‘Angan Ka Utsav’ and the ninth National Nutrition Month programme at an anganwadi centre in Baramunda here, Majhi said several nutrition schemes were being implemented through anganwadi centres and schools. “The government is committed to building a well-nourished Odisha,” he said.

The chief minister said more than 46 lakh activities had been conducted across the state during nutrition month and claimed Odisha had secured the top position nationally in Aadhaar verification.

Emphasising the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, Majhi said parents and other family members should share responsibility for ensuring proper growth and nutrition of children. The chief minister credited anganwadi workers, helpers, ANMs and ASHAs for improvements in child immunisation and institutional deliveries and the reduction in maternal and infant mortality in the state.

“Without the welfare of women, who constitute half of the society, development is impossible,” he said.