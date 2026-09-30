CM Mohan Charan Majhi stresses families’ role in ensuring nutrition

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday emphasised the need for greater involvement of fathers and other family members in ensuring proper nutrition and care of children.
Addressing the state-level ‘Angan Ka Utsav’ and the ninth National Nutrition Month programme at an anganwadi centre in Baramunda here, Majhi said several nutrition schemes were being implemented through anganwadi centres and schools. “The government is committed to building a well-nourished Odisha,” he said.
The chief minister said more than 46 lakh activities had been conducted across the state during nutrition month and claimed Odisha had secured the top position nationally in Aadhaar verification.
Emphasising the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, Majhi said parents and other family members should share responsibility for ensuring proper growth and nutrition of children. The chief minister credited anganwadi workers, helpers, ANMs and ASHAs for improvements in child immunisation and institutional deliveries and the reduction in maternal and infant mortality in the state.
“Without the welfare of women, who constitute half of the society, development is impossible,” he said.
Majhi also spoke about schemes such as Subhadra, Lakhpati Didi, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana which have been rolled out to empower women. He said at least 40 per cent of the state budget was being spent on women.
The chief minister said that education up to the postgraduate level had been made free in government and aided institutions while girls completing graduation would receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana.
During the programme, Majhi distributed school kits to anganwadi children, served them food and inspected the quality of the ‘Tiranga Thali’ and hot-cooked meals. Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs were also felicitated. Fathers who participated in healthy food demonstrations were honoured.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh and Women and Child Development secretary Mrinalini Darswal also attended the function.