Family alleges assault after 33-year-old psychiatric patient dies at SCB Medical College

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after a 33-year-old psychiatric patient died under mysterious circumstances, with his family alleging that he was assaulted by security personnel and attendants at the facility.

The deceased, Srikant Das of Jajpur Road, had been admitted to the SCB Mental Health Institute on September 28. He was found dead around 4 am on Wednesday, two days after his admission.

The family’s allegations followed a postmortem examination that reportedly found multiple bruises on his body. His relatives alleged that he had been beaten to death, though the allegations are yet to be established.

Hospital authorities had not commented on the allegations or clarified the circumstances surrounding Das’ death.

Police have registered a case based on an FIR lodged by the deceased’s brother, Binod Das, and launched an investigation, ACP Girija Shankar Chakraborty said.