Floodwaters ease but many villages still submerged in Balasore

BALASORE / JAGATSINGHPUR: Flood conditions improved in Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts on Tuesday as the rains subsided, but several areas in both districts remained inundated.
In Balasore, flooding triggered by swelling Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers has affected 3,57,996 people across 11 blocks, with 68,285 people evacuated from low-lying areas. The flood, which has continued for over three days, has also submerged around 8,672 hectares of farmland.
The worst-affected areas include Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta, which are located close to the Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers. This was the fourth flood to hit several parts of the district this year. Many evacuated residents are unable to return home as their houses remain unfit for living.
The district administration is operating 135 feeding centres to provide cooked meals to evacuated people, besides distributing drinking water and dry food. A total of two NDRF teams, four ODRAF teams and 12 fire service teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas for rescue operations.
Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas visited several flood-affected areas along with officials and interacted with residents to assess their problems.
In Jagatsinghpur, floodwater has risen to six to seven feet in parts of six villages in Tirtol and Kujang blocks, affecting 1,938 people across 12 villages under 10 gram panchayats. The affected villages include Kotakana, Manijanga, Tirtol Adivasi Sahi and Gopalshahi under Tirtol, and Haripur and Zillanasi under Kujang.
The administration opened 30 sluice gates and on Monday advised people in vulnerable areas to shift to safer locations, warning of a possible flood. However, several residents alleged that the warning did not give them enough time to move their belongings and livestock.
According to the Jagatsinghpur administration, 822 people have been evacuated and shifted to six relief centres. Free cooked food is being provided at the centres, while six free kitchens are supplying dry and cooked food. The administration said no human casualty or livestock death had been reported. Three medical teams, five veterinary teams, four boats and three water tankers have been deployed in the affected areas.
Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal, accompanied by SP Ankit Verma and other district officials, visited the flood-affected areas on Tuesday and reviewed relief and evacuation measures in Tirtol and Kujang.