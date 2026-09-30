Floodwaters ease but many villages still submerged in Balasore

BALASORE / JAGATSINGHPUR: Flood conditions improved in Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts on Tuesday as the rains subsided, but several areas in both districts remained inundated.

In Balasore, flooding triggered by swelling Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers has affected 3,57,996 people across 11 blocks, with 68,285 people evacuated from low-lying areas. The flood, which has continued for over three days, has also submerged around 8,672 hectares of farmland.

The worst-affected areas include Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta, which are located close to the Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers. This was the fourth flood to hit several parts of the district this year. Many evacuated residents are unable to return home as their houses remain unfit for living.

The district administration is operating 135 feeding centres to provide cooked meals to evacuated people, besides distributing drinking water and dry food. A total of two NDRF teams, four ODRAF teams and 12 fire service teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas for rescue operations.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas visited several flood-affected areas along with officials and interacted with residents to assess their problems.