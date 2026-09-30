INDIA bloc calls Odisha bandh on October 8 over MMDR Act, SIR

BHUBANESWAR: The INDIA bloc on Tuesday called for an Odisha bandh on October 8 to demand immediate withdrawal of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, resignation of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond over errors in school textbooks, and the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Addressing a demonstration near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s official residence here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said Congress and its INDIA bloc allies would ensure that the shutdown is observed peacefully across the state.

The alliance had initially planned to gherao the Assembly on Tuesday. But it was changed after the monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Monday. Hundreds of leaders and workers of alliance partners, including the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, joined the demonstration.

Tension prevailed as protesters clashed with security personnel after police stopped them from marching towards the chief minister’s residence.