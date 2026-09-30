Odisha cop’s husband stabbed, looted & shot dead

KEONJHAR: In a shocking incident, a woman constable’s husband was stabbed and shot dead by unidentified miscreants who decamped with his cash bag on Patna-Kendeiposhi road at Hanuman chowk here on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Trilochan Mahanta of Khajiraposhi village under Kendeiposhi panchayat. Trilochan ran a Jan Seva Kendra along with a banking service centre along Balaniposhi road at Kendeiposhi market. His wife is posted as a constable at Patna police station and the couple resided at the police quarters.
According to reports, Trilochan closed his centre in the night, collected the cash in a bag and was on way to home on a scooter. While passing through the secluded stretch of Patna-Kendeiposhi road in Akashia forest, unidentified miscreants intercepted him near Hanuman chowk. They reportedly attacked him with weapons in a bid to snatch his cash bag.
When Trilochan resisted and grappled with the attackers instead of handing over the money, the miscreants reportedly opened fire at him and stabbed him with sharp weapons before decamping with the cash bag.
Despite suffering grievous injuries, Trilochan managed to call his wife on phone and inform about his condition. After receiving information, IIC of Patana police station Kiran Prasad Sahu and his Turumunga counterpart Dipti Ranjan Sahu along with a team immediately reached the spot. Trilochan was rushed him to Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.
Following the incident, additional SP Pratyush Mohapatra and Champua SDPO Rashmi Ranjan Sahu visited the crime scene with a scientific team for investigation. On Tuesday, Keonjhar SP Kushalkar Nitin Dagudu also visited the spot.
Police sources said the crime occurred at about 10.30 pm in a remote area where there was no CCTV surveillance. Turumunga police has registered a case under section 103 of BNS. Three police teams have been formed to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the crime.
The SP said investigation is underway and the assailants would be nabbed soon.