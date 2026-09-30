Odisha cop’s husband stabbed, looted & shot dead

KEONJHAR: In a shocking incident, a woman constable’s husband was stabbed and shot dead by unidentified miscreants who decamped with his cash bag on Patna-Kendeiposhi road at Hanuman chowk here on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Trilochan Mahanta of Khajiraposhi village under Kendeiposhi panchayat. Trilochan ran a Jan Seva Kendra along with a banking service centre along Balaniposhi road at Kendeiposhi market. His wife is posted as a constable at Patna police station and the couple resided at the police quarters.

According to reports, Trilochan closed his centre in the night, collected the cash in a bag and was on way to home on a scooter. While passing through the secluded stretch of Patna-Kendeiposhi road in Akashia forest, unidentified miscreants intercepted him near Hanuman chowk. They reportedly attacked him with weapons in a bid to snatch his cash bag.

When Trilochan resisted and grappled with the attackers instead of handing over the money, the miscreants reportedly opened fire at him and stabbed him with sharp weapons before decamping with the cash bag.