Odisha government may decide on student union polls this academic year

BHUBANESWAR: The state government may take a decision soon on holding student union elections in colleges and universities during the current academic session, which has been discontinued for nearly a decade.

The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of BJP ministers and MLAs here on Monday. The meeting convened by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his residence was attended by most ministers and more than 50 MLAs.

However, the chief minister, engaged in official work at Lok Seva Bhawan, skipped the meeting which was convened to review the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being observed from September 17 to October 17 to mark the 76th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the CM’s absence, state BJP president Manmohan Samal chaired the meeting.

Sources said the demand for resuming student union elections was discussed at the meeting. The issue of campus elections has assumed importance with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, repeatedly demanding for restoration of student body formation.