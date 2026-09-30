Odisha's Ravenshaw University student alleges ragging by seniors over gaming row

CUTTACK: A second-year undergraduate student of Ravenshaw University has levelled ragging charges against some of his seniors, accusing them of physically and mentally assaulting him, using caste-based slurs and threatening him following a dispute over playing online mobile game.

The incident reportedly occurred late on Monday night. All of them, including the complainant, are hostel boarders.

As per the student, his seniors, all in third year, were using unfair means while playing online games on Sunday to which he had raised an objection. “On Monday night at around 11 pm, a group of senior students came to my hostel room and physically assaulted me with a broom after which they dragged me to the hostel hall. They abused me, making derogatory remarks about my caste and parents. They also threatened to drive me out of the hostel,” the student stated in his complaint to the chief warden, anti-ragging cell and registrar.

He alleged that the harassment continued for over four hours. “The seniors even locked the hostel gate so that I could not escape. I was extremely distressed as I found no immediate help. Despite the presence of hostel staff, caretakers and security personnel, I did not get timely assistance,” the student alleged in his complaint.

Chief warden Purnendu Parhi said the matter was being looked into. “We will take necessary action basing on the facts and evidence,” he added.