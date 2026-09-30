Pre-surgery tests are included in cashless cover under GJAY, says Minister Mukesh Mahaling

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling has clarified that pre-anaesthesia checkup (PAC) and all necessary diagnostic tests required before surgery for critical diseases are fully covered as cashless under the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

In a written reply to a question from Byomakesh Ray (BJD) in the Assembly, Mahaling on Monday said if during the PAC evaluation, the patient is found to be medically unfit for surgery/OT and as a result the proposed surgery/OT is cancelled, the cost of the tests already conducted will be borne under the medical management package as per the duration of hospital stay and appropriate category.

The minister said empanelled hospitals have been informed that all tests and other eligible services conducted within three days prior to hospitalisation and 15 days after the package period, including pre and post-operative care days, are covered.

Along with this, expenses incurred for consultation, medicines, diagnostics, tests and follow-up care (post-operative care) 15 days after discharge of the patient are also covered under the package cost.

A letter written by chief executive officer of the State Health Assurance Society Brundha D to all empanelled hospitals said that they must procure required medications and provide them to the beneficiary if diagnostics evaluation and follow-up visits are needed within 15 days post-discharge.