Quality concerns: nine member team of Works department scans Gate Bazaar flyover in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: The Gate Bazaar flyover in Berhampur has come under intensive quality audit, with a nine-member technical team of the Works department inspecting the under-construction structure as part of a government-ordered inquiry on Tuesday.

The team from the department’s quality control wing examined various components of the flyover and collected samples of materials used in its construction. Officials said the quality and specifications of sand, stone aggregates, cement and other construction materials would be tested as part of the probe.

The inspection follows concerns over alleged use of substandard materials and the quality of construction. The team will inspect the entire flyover, conduct necessary technical tests and submit its findings to the Works department.

Notably, the state government had ordered a special inquiry following a representation by Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy. On July 25, Panigrahy had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, raising serious concerns over the quality of materials, construction standards, delays and safety aspects of the project. He had sought an independent technical audit and accountability if any compromise with prescribed safety or quality standards was established.

Acting on the letter, the Works department ordered an inquiry on September 19. On September 23, the engineer-in-chief of Road Development and Quality Promotion directed the superintending engineer of quality control (R&B) division in Berhampur to conduct a technical audit of the flyover.

Earlier, Works department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh had inspected the flyover during his visit to Berhampur on September 26. The flyover, being executed by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation at an estimated cost of around Rs 130 crore, has achieved about 36 per cent physical progress. Singh directed divisional officers and the contractor concerned to complete the remaining work by July 2027.