Women allege microfinance loan fraud in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A large number of women from Kaudia and adjoining areas in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi block on Tuesday approached the district administration alleging that they were duped in the name of microfinance loans and demanding a prompt investigation into the financial fraud.

In separate memorandums submitted to the Ganjam collector and SP, the women alleged that loans amounting to lakhs of rupees had been raised in their names from several microfinance institutions at Sheragada, Digapahandi, Hinjilicut and Aska.

They claimed that the money was subsequently taken by alleged intermediaries on the promise of investing it in income-generating activities, including livestock farming, poultry, mushroom cultivation and other self-employment schemes. However, the intermediaries failed to return the money or provide the promised livelihood opportunities.

The women said they are now facing mounting financial pressure as recovery agents of different finance companies are repeatedly visiting their homes demanding repayment of loan instalments. They alleged that they were being subjected to mental harassment despite claiming that the loan proceeds had been taken away by the intermediaries.

The complainants further alleged that although a complaint had earlier been lodged at Patapur police station, the investigation had not progressed as expected.

The women sought a comprehensive assessment of the alleged financial loss and verification of the entire loan process. They further urged the administration to take strict action against all the persons involved in the fraud and prevent recovery agents from unnecessarily harassing the alleged victims.