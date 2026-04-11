IPS officer turns filmmaker to tackle cyber fraud with ‘Khauf - The Digital War'

In a unique blend of law enforcement and creative storytelling, Raigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shashi Mohan Singh has written, directed, and starred in a hard-hitting short film titled ‘Khauf - The Digital War’, aimed at raising awareness about rising cybercrime.

The 20-minute film, based on a real-life incident and produced with the support of the Jashpur district police, is designed as a potent tool to spread awareness against the growing threat of cyber fraud.

Coincidentally, just a day before the film’s release in Jashpur on April 6, Chhattisgarh Police arrested the cyber criminals allegedly involved in the crime portrayed in the movie from Bengaluru.

The film features IPS officer Singh in the lead role of a middle-class schoolmaster. The narrative follows his character’s descent into a “vicious circle” of harassment a month before his sister’s wedding.

Through threatening phone calls, deceptive video calls, and relentless demands for online payments, the film portrays how cyber criminals turn a common man’s life into a living hell, pushing victims towards helplessness and even death by suicide.