J&K to seize assets, cancel Aadhaar of smugglers under 100-day anti-drug drive

SRINAGAR: Amid a surge in drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, where over 68,000 kg of narcotics have been seized by law enforcement agencies in the last five years, the administration on Saturday launched a 100-day intensive campaign to make “J&K drug free”.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha warned of confiscation of properties, cancellation of Aadhaar and other documents, and seizure of bank accounts of those involved in drug smuggling.
The 100-day intensive campaign under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan is aimed at eradicating drug abuse from the Union Territory.
The campaign, marked by a series of high-impact awareness programmes, was formally launched by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha by flagging off a “padyatra” from MA Stadium Jammu on Saturday.
He joined public representatives, senior officials and thousands of citizens in the walkathon from MA Stadium to Parade Ground.
In a stern warning, the LG announced that drug smugglers’ assets will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment delivered swiftly.
“The administration will confiscate all property, revoke licences, passports, Aadhaar, and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations,” he said.
The 100-day campaign comes amid a surge in drug addiction in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.
As per estimates from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, over 1.3 million adults in Jammu and Kashmir are using addictive substances, with opioids emerging as the most commonly consumed drugs.
Sinha announced that the administration has issued a new SOP against drug traffickers.
“Under this SOP, we have taken a crucial decision to revoke passports, driving licences, Aadhaar numbers, and arms licences of smugglers involved in drug trafficking. If they are absconding, a Look Out Circular will be issued immediately. Besides, their movable and immovable properties will be attached under the NDPS Act, bank accounts frozen, and financial investigation will be launched,” he asserted.
Political parties, religious groups and civil society groups in J&K had been demanding stern action against drug smugglers to prevent youth from falling into drug abuse in the UT.
Sinha said those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law.
There have been several instances in the past when drugs dropped from drones operated from across the border were recovered by security forces in J&K.
“Our neighbour is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation's future. Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay”.
The administration is launching a massive crackdown against drug smuggling and drug traffickers in the UT.
The LG has directed police to act swiftly on complaints and strengthen grassroots intelligence with the help of panchayats, mohalla committees, chowkidars, lambardars and ward surveillance committees to identify and punish every culprit.
The Lt Governor said the next three months are pivotal, with the campaign advancing in six clear phases, awareness drives, youth-focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation and evaluation.
“We pledge resolutely that the administration will not let any youth, family, or dream fall into the dark abyss of addiction. I firmly believe that drug addiction statistics show mere percentages and case files, but behind each lies a vivid story, a family's struggle and agony,” he added.