Over 150 held at Ranchi under-construction site in suspected Excise Constable exam paper leak

RANCHI: A major alleged conspiracy to leak the Excise Constable recruitment examination paper, being held today, came to light at Rangamati under Tamar police station in Ranchi, with more than 150 individuals taken into custody from the spot.

As per the information received, preparations for this operation were being carried out secretly in an under-construction building located approximately one to two kilometres off the main Rangamati road.

Acting swiftly on intelligence regarding the presence of a large number of examinees at the location around midnight on Saturday, a team from Ranchi Police arrived at the scene, conducted a raid and detained over 150 youths who had gathered at a specific location and are currently being interrogated.

Several electronic devices were also seized from the premises and are being examined.

The youths were taken into custody on the grounds of suspicion and have reportedly been kept at Tamar Police Station. Senior officers of Ranchi Police are conducting the interrogation of the detained youths.

According to local sources, a majority of the detained youths had arrived to appear for the Excise Constable examination and were gathered at a single spot, discussing the leak of the question paper.