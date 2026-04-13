J&K: Four arrested after cow vigilantes chase man on highway, forcing him to jump into river

SRINAGAR: Four people have been arrested after a man was allegedly chased by cow vigilantes, forcing him to jump into a stream for safety on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Ramsoo area of Ramban district.

The man, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a driver and resident of Mundkhal, Pogal in Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district, has been missing since and is suspected to have drowned.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Banihal MLA Sajjad Shaheen told TNIE that the victim was transporting a milch cow and two calves in a Tata Mobile vehicle from Jammu towards his native village in Mundkhal, when he was chased by a group of cow vigilantes near the Digdool area on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Shaheen said he had been informed by the villagers that the victim possessed valid permission for transporting the livestock.

"Upon reaching the Makarkoot area, Tanveer, in a desperate attempt to escape and save his life from the miscreants, jumped into the Nallah Bishlari stream," Shaheen alleged.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Sunday.