J&K: Four arrested after cow vigilantes chase man on highway, forcing him to jump into river

SRINAGAR: Four people have been arrested after a man was allegedly chased by cow vigilantes, forcing him to jump into a stream for safety on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Ramsoo area of Ramban district.
The man, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a driver and resident of Mundkhal, Pogal in Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district, has been missing since and is suspected to have drowned.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.
Banihal MLA Sajjad Shaheen told TNIE that the victim was transporting a milch cow and two calves in a Tata Mobile vehicle from Jammu towards his native village in Mundkhal, when he was chased by a group of cow vigilantes near the Digdool area on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Shaheen said he had been informed by the villagers that the victim possessed valid permission for transporting the livestock.
"Upon reaching the Makarkoot area, Tanveer, in a desperate attempt to escape and save his life from the miscreants, jumped into the Nallah Bishlari stream," Shaheen alleged.
The incident took place at around 2 pm on Sunday.
Since then, a massive search operation has been underway in the stream, involving personnel from SDRF, UDRF, police, civil administration, and local volunteers. However, Tanveer's body has not been recovered yet.
SSP Ramban Arun Gupta told TNIE that they have sought assistance from NDRF for the search operation. He said strong water currents and the depth of the stream are hampering rescue efforts.
The SSP said the police have registered an FIR on the basis of the statement of one of the key witnesses. An SIT, headed by the SDPO Banihal has been formed to probe the incident, Gupta said.
"Police have arrested four persons on the basis of the statement of the witnesses," he said.
"All aspects will be taken care of during the investigation. Due process will be followed," he said, when asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident.
Terming the incident an attempt to disturb communal harmony in the area, the MLA said there is anger among the local population.
"Even the Hindu population of the area has condemned the incident," he said.
Meanwhile, locals blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Ramsoo and demanded the arrest of all the cow vigilantes involved in the incident.