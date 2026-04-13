Maoist commander Rupi, last of Telugu cadre in Bastar, killed in encounter

RAIPUR: Maoist commander Rupi, reportedly the last active Telugu Maoist cadre in the entire Bastar region, was killed in an an exchange of fire on Monday in the dense forested terrain of Kanker district, about 180 km south of Raipur.

According to a senior police officer, Rupi was an Area Committee Member (ACM) and with her death, the influence of the Telugu leadership —which historically formed the core of the Maoist movement in Chhattisgarh—has effectively ended in the Bastar zone.

Rupi was married to Vijay Reddy, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC). Reddy’s body was recovered following an encounter in the Manpur–Mohla district (Chhattisgarh) in 2025.

"The operation was launched following precise intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists in the Machpalli–Aramjhora–Hidur forest areas, located along the border of Chotebethiya and Partapur police stations," said Nikhil Rakhecha, Kanker district police chief.

He said the forces engaged in a gunfight with the Maoists, which likely killed Rupi.