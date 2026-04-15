Chhattisgarh moves to draft Uniform Civil Code; Rtd Justice Ranjana Desai to head panel

RAIPUR: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the state secretariat on Wednesday, a decision was taken to constitute a committee to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking the state’s formal move towards a unified personal law framework.
The committee will be headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Chief Minister has been authorised to nominate the remaining members of the panel.
Chhattisgarh follows various personal laws based on religion regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. Citing Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, the state government noted that a unified law is essential to simplify legal procedures, ensure gender equality and remove discrepancies arising from diverse personal laws.
The newly approved committee will invite suggestions from citizens, organisations and experts through digital outreach, engaging the public.
Once the committee submits its recommendations, the draft will undergo a formal review and approval process by the state cabinet before being tabled in the Legislative Assembly.
The government’s move aims to establish a uniform civil justice system, governing every citizen of Chhattisgarh under the same set of laws in personal and family matters.
The UCC is gaining traction in several BJP-ruled states. Recently, the party, after releasing its manifesto in Kolkata, stated that several BJP-ruled states have implemented the UCC and that it will do so in West Bengal within six months of coming to power.
In another significant decision aimed at financial inclusion, the Sai cabinet approved a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for land and property registered in women’s names.
While this will lead to an estimated revenue loss of ₹153 crore, the government emphasised it as a key step towards women’s empowerment.
Additionally, serving soldiers, veterans and war widows will receive a 25 per cent exemption on stamp duty for property purchases (land or buildings) up to ₹25 lakh, applicable once in their lifetime within the state.
The cabinet also approved amendments to the Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Building Management Rules, 2015, aimed at boosting the service sector and improving ease of doing business.
Key changes include improved credit availability through NBFCs and a clearer framework for public private partnership models.