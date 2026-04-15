Chhattisgarh moves to draft Uniform Civil Code; Rtd Justice Ranjana Desai to head panel

RAIPUR: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the state secretariat on Wednesday, a decision was taken to constitute a committee to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking the state’s formal move towards a unified personal law framework.

The committee will be headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Chief Minister has been authorised to nominate the remaining members of the panel.

Chhattisgarh follows various personal laws based on religion regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. Citing Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, the state government noted that a unified law is essential to simplify legal procedures, ensure gender equality and remove discrepancies arising from diverse personal laws.

The newly approved committee will invite suggestions from citizens, organisations and experts through digital outreach, engaging the public.

Once the committee submits its recommendations, the draft will undergo a formal review and approval process by the state cabinet before being tabled in the Legislative Assembly.