Chhattisgarh records highest share of women MLAs as Centre plans 33 pc quota with Lok Sabha expansion

RAIPUR: As the Centre prepares for a special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to introduce a bill that reports suggest proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850, with one-third reserved for women, the Chhattisgarh Assembly is already reflecting comparatively high female political representation.

The upcoming session is expected to introduce a high-stakes bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850.

Draft legislation also proposes that a one-third reservation for women be implemented after a delimitation exercise.

This expansion aims to operationalise the 33 per cent women’s reservation brought through a Constitutional amendment introduced in the Lok Sabha on September 19, 2023, to reserve one-third of the total number of seats.

While the national debate intensifies over the "how" and "when" of the reservation, Chhattisgarh has emerged as an appreciable example of gender inclusivity in Indian politics.