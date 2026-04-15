CM Sukhu withdraws 3 pc salary deferment for Class I, II officers on Himachal Day

CHANDIGARH: On the occasion of Himachal Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the three per cent salary deferment for Class I and Class II officers.
Addressing a function held at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, CM Sukhu said that the pending gratuity and leave encashment of Class IV employees who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, involving an expenditure of Rs 50 crore, would be cleared by May.
“Temporary deferment of 30 per cent and 20 per cent in the salaries of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, chief secretary, DGP and senior officers will continue,” he added.
While presenting the budget for the financial year 2026–27 on March 21, CM Sukhu had temporarily deferred a portion of salaries of ministers, MLAs and officials as the hill state is facing a financial crunch, with the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant further worsening the situation.
CM Sukhu also announced that all eligible non gazetted officers of the state police will be granted one honorary higher rank on the day of their retirement.
He said, “Our government is committed to ensuring respect for police personnel who serve with honesty and dedication. I hope this initiative will infuse new energy into the police force.”
He further said that the 16th Finance Commission has decided to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which will result in an average annual loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore for the state, amounting to approximately Rs 50,000 crore over five years.
He said that due to the discontinuation of RDG, the government has had to adopt fiscal discipline and present a budget that is Rs 3,000 crore lower than the previous year.
“We are determined to face these challenges and will generate new resources to lead the state on the path of development and prosperity. The budget presented for this financial year does not impose any burden on the common people. It is the first budget of the state that prioritises farmers, horticulturists, livestock rearers, shepherds and fishermen,” said CM Sukhu.
He further said that the government has decided to implement the country’s first horticulture policy, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 82,500 people. He added that making the use of universal cartons for apples legally mandatory has ensured better returns for thousands of apple growers.
He further said that, due to the efforts of the state government, border trade with China via Shipki La is set to resume from June 1 this year, which is a significant achievement.
The matter of commencing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki La has also been strongly taken up with the Union government, and positive developments are emerging.
He said that efforts to promote border tourism are yielding results, with a significant number of tourists visiting areas along the China border, leading to an increase in the income of local residents.
CM Sukhu announced that all eligible women in Kinnaur district will receive a samman nidhi of Rs 1,500 under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi’ yojana.
He also announced connecting all government institutions, schools and households in Reckong Peo with a central heating system powered by geothermal energy.
Additionally, he announced Rs 8 crore for connecting Taranda village through a traffic tunnel and the upgradation of Choltu High School to a senior secondary school with the implementation of the CBSE curriculum.
He announced that the Polytechnic College of Kinnaur district, currently operating in Rohru, will soon be shifted and made functional at Urni.
He said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School under construction in Reckong Peo will be completed within six months. He added that the Nigulsari Bhavanagar 4 km road, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, has been completed, which will benefit people of both Kinnaur and the Spiti area.
He further said that a heli taxi service has been started between Reckong Peo and Shimla, for which Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi made personal efforts.
CM Sukhu said that the state government is initiating work on the historic 66 KV Pooh Kaza transmission line project, spanning 125 km with 495 towers, at a cost of Rs 415 crore.
This project will benefit approximately 17,500 residents of Kinnaur as well as the Spiti valley. He added that the survey for the 45 km Sumdo Kaza line under this project has already been completed.