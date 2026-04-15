Congress, SAD oppose delimitation, call it ‘discriminatory’ against Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have opposed the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats and Assembly constituencies in Punjab, terming it a “hidden agenda” of the BJP and alleging it would be discriminatory against the state.

The opposition comes after Chief Ministers of non-BJP-ruled southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, stepped up their attacks against the Union Government’s proposal on delimitation ahead of the implementation of reservation for women.

Sources said that, as per an analysis allegedly based on the draft of the proposed delimitation Bill and the 2011 Census, Punjab’s population stood at 2.7 crore. Accordingly, the state’s Lok Sabha seats might increase from the present 13 to 19 in the new House under a population-based formula.

However, its proportional share could decline from 2.4 per cent in a 543-member House to 2.1 per cent in an 850-member House. Under a proportional system, the state’s share could remain unchanged.

The opposition parties have argued that the percentage representation of states should remain the same as in the current Lok Sabha.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the proposed delimitation of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies was the BJP’s “hidden attack” on states like Punjab which had rejected the party time and again.

He said it would lead to political discrimination and further weaken and undermine the federal structure of the country, which is already under attack from the saffron party.

Warring warned that the Congress would launch a mass mobilisation drive across the state against delimitation, alleging that its ultimate aim was not to empower but to weaken states like Punjab which have not accepted the BJP.

At the same time, he dared the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to call a special session of the Punjab Assembly and pass a resolution against delimitation to register strong dissent against the move.

Warring pointed out that the states that would allegedly be at a disadvantage include Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while those that would gain include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

“Does that leave any doubt about the actual aim and purpose of the delimitation?” he asked.