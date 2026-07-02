Punjab exports first-ever litchi shipment to Oman, expanding Gulf market reach

Emphasising the wider benefits of the trade agreement, Goyal added, "Leveraging the market opportunities provided under the India-Oman CEPA, this initiative is an important step toward increasing farmers' income, accelerating agricultural exports, and strengthening the global recognition of Indian agricultural products."

The Punjab shipment comes close on the heels of another milestone in India's fruit exports from the Northeast.

Last month, Goyal welcomed the export of Assam's GI-tagged Tezpur litchi to international markets, saying the initiative would help farmers secure better prices while opening new opportunities for agricultural produce from the region.

In another post on X, he said, "Assam's renowned GI-tagged Tezpur litchi is now spreading its sweetness in foreign markets. With the support of APEDA, the first export shipment of Tezpur litchi has departed for Dubai. This step will give the region's litchi global recognition, provide farmers with better prices, and create new opportunities for agricultural products from Northeast India."

The export coincided with the centenary celebrations of Tezpur's famed litchi cultivation, which began on Sunday. The two-day Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026, organised by the Sonitpur district administration, concluded recently at the District Library in Tezpur, celebrating the century-old legacy of the GI-tagged fruit.

During the festival, one tonne of different litchi varieties was exported to Dubai, while around 600 kilograms were shipped to Singapore. Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das flagged off the consignments in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, District Agriculture Officer Pradeep Kumar Talukdar, Sadar Agriculture Officer Zakir Hussain and other dignitaries.