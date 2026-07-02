Punjab Police clears 7,402 impounded vehicles in a month after HC push

Acting on the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions to expedite the disposal of unclaimed vehicles lying in police stations across the state, the Punjab Police has disposed of 7,402 impounded vehicles in the last month alone.

Before launching the drive, the Punjab Police had 55,721 vehicles in its custody. During the same period, intensified statewide checks against traffic violations and illegal activities led to the impounding of another 3,355 vehicles. This took the cumulative number of vehicles in police custody to 59,076. Following the disposal of 7,402 vehicles, the total number currently in police custody has come down to 51,674.

Commenting on the drive, Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, "Owing to intensified checking of vehicles and action against offenders, the Punjab Police has been running various programs. In the last month, the police have impounded 3,355 vehicles, and with smooth and professional follow-up, as many as 7,402 have been disposed of."