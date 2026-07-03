'A model of healing with self-reliance': CM Sai hails Sothi Ashram

Established on April 5, 1962, by social worker and leprosy survivor the late Sadashiv Govind Katre, the institution has now grown beyond being just a leprosy treatment centre. It has evolved into a hub of healthcare, social rehabilitation and community support fulfilling the Founder's vision of reconnecting patients with the mainstream of society and helping them live with dignity.

Sothi Ashram, which is currently seen not merely as a place of charity or sympathy, but as a model of dignity-based rehabilitation, runs a 20-bed hospital where leprosy patients and other needy people are provided free treatment, medicines, dressing, food, clothing and shelter. It also has basic medical facilities such as a pathology lab and X-ray services, while patients requiring advanced care are referred to higher medical institutions. At present, 75 men and women are residing in the Ashram, and nearly 120 workers are engaged in service activities there.

What makes the Ashram special is that it does not stop at treatment; it also helps people stand on their own feet. Through farming, horticulture, chalk making, carpet weaving, rope making, tailoring, computer training, welding and driving lessons, patients are connected with livelihood opportunities and encouraged to become self-reliant. The institution also takes care of the education of their children.

Sothi Ashram also plays an active role in expanding healthcare services. Free health and eye check-up camps are organised from time to time, and with the support of the government and administration, more than 10,000 cataract surgeries have been carried out so far.

During the health camp organised on Wednesday, more than 300 people underwent different medical check-ups, while awareness and screening related to serious diseases such as cancer were also conducted, say the Ashram officials.