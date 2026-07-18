Amarnath Yatra convoy vehicle crashes into parked truck in J&K; six injured

SRINAGAR: Six people, including five Amarnath pilgrims, were injured early Saturday morning after their vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials reported.

​The vehicle was part of a larger convoy transporting more than 3,600 pilgrims. The devotees had departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and were travelling toward Kashmir for the annual Amarnath Yatra to offer prayers at the holy cave shrine.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a truck parked along the roadside near Jakhani on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at around 5:00 AM. The collision injured five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and the driver, who is a resident of the Ganderbal district.

​All of the injured individuals were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, where they are currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

​An official spokesperson stated that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reviewed the situation following the accident.

​The Lieutenant Governor spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, as well as medical officials, and directed them to ensure that the best possible medical care is provided to the injured.