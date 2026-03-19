Two gunmen who shot dead Chandigarh bizman nabbed by Punjab and Haryana cops in joint operation

CHANDIGARH: In a joint operation on Thursday, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police and Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested two gunmen in Kaithal who had shot dead a property dealer in the high-security Sector 9 of Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday that the two shooters have been identified as Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah, a resident of Nawashahr. Police recovered three weapons from them including a .30 bore PX-5 pistol, .30 caliber Chinese pistol and .32 caliber pistol along with ammunition.

Yadav said the accused are key associates of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang. Preliminary investigations revealed that Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan was also wanted in the high-profile murder of Yadwinder Singh, driver of Jiwanjot Singh alias Jugnu, he said.

He said the AGTF Punjab unmasked the entire module and arrested the accused in less than 30 hours. Further investigations are ongoing, he added.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said that following the shooting, the AGTF promptly launched a special operation under the supervision of DIG AGTF Gurmit Singh Chauhan to unmask and arrest the accused persons involved in the case.