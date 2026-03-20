Congress expels former minister Yogendra Sahu for three years over remarks against CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee expelled former minister Yogendra Sao from the party’s primary membership for three years over his remarks critical of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
State Media in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, Rakesh Sinha, informed that the decision was taken by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Dr Rameshwar Oraon.
Yogendra Sao is accused of consistently making statements that deviated from the party's guidelines. On Thursday, he made objectionable remarks against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren—an incident that the party's Disciplinary Committee viewed with grave seriousness.
Jharkhand Congress Committee's Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Dr Rameshwar Oraon, in his order stated that on Thursday, Yogendra Sahu released a video via Facebook Live in which he was seen making objectionable statements against the Jharkhand government.
Oraon, in his order, also clarified that the Congress party is currently a partner in the Jharkhand government. Consequently, using abusive language against the Chief Minister is tantamount to making statements against the Congress party itself.
The order further stated that Yogendra Sahu's actions have not only created discomfort within the ruling alliance but have also tarnished the image of the Congress party.
Notably, the residence of Yogendra Sao was demolished in the presence of a heavy police force in Jordag, located under the Keredari Block of Hazaribagh, on Thursday. The action was taken due to a long-standing dispute regarding land and compensation between NTPC and the former minister.
Yogendra Sao, along with his wife—Nirmala Devi, the former MLA of Barkagaon—had been staging a sit-in protest at their residence for the past several days.
Their primary demand was an increase in the compensation amount offered in exchange for their land. According to NTPC officials, the compensation amount designated for the land in question had already been finalised. After Yogendra Sao refused to accept the amount, it was deposited with the Tribunal Court.
Officials also informed that the expansion work for the Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project was facing obstructions, compelling the administration to take this step. The administration tried to intervene multiple times in this matter, attempting to reach a settlement, but no resolution could be found.
Following the demolition by the administration, Yogendra Sao had taken to Facebook video to express his outrage against the government.