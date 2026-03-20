Congress expels former minister Yogendra Sahu for three years over remarks against CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee expelled former minister Yogendra Sao from the party’s primary membership for three years over his remarks critical of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

State Media in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, Rakesh Sinha, informed that the decision was taken by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Dr Rameshwar Oraon.

Yogendra Sao is accused of consistently making statements that deviated from the party's guidelines. On Thursday, he made objectionable remarks against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren—an incident that the party's Disciplinary Committee viewed with grave seriousness.

Jharkhand Congress Committee's Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Dr Rameshwar Oraon, in his order stated that on Thursday, Yogendra Sahu released a video via Facebook Live in which he was seen making objectionable statements against the Jharkhand government.

Oraon, in his order, also clarified that the Congress party is currently a partner in the Jharkhand government. Consequently, using abusive language against the Chief Minister is tantamount to making statements against the Congress party itself.

The order further stated that Yogendra Sahu's actions have not only created discomfort within the ruling alliance but have also tarnished the image of the Congress party.