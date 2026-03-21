Himachal budget falls by Rs 3,586 crore; salaries of ministers to be deferred to tackle fiscal crisis

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, the size of the Himachal Pradesh budget has been reduced as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented a Rs 54,928-crore budget for 2026-27 in the state assembly. This is down by Rs 3,586 crore from the Rs 58,514-crore budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

Citing 'financial challenges' due to discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), he announced a deferment in salaries for six months for the Chief Minister and the cabinet besides senior officials including Chief Secretary and Director General of Police in an austerity measure. He assured that these will be restored once finances improve.

Sukhu who also holds the finance portfolio was presenting his fourth budget in the state assembly. He blamed the discontinuation of RDG for annual losses of over Rs 8,000 crore and accused the BJP of not supporting the state's interests. He said this was the first time since 1952 that the budget was being presented in the absence of RDG by the central government. "It is unfair and an injustice with the people of Himachal to stop the grant of RDG to the state," he said.

Sukhu said, "The opposition BJP has not sided with the state in these hard times and history will never forget them," drawing immediate reaction from BJP members. The BJP took exception to the language and raised slogans after moving into the well of the House.

He announced that 50 per cent of his own salary, 30 per cent for ministers, and 20 per cent for MLAs would be deferred. The move extends to the bureaucracy, with the chief secretary, director general of police, and other senior officers facing a 30 per cent deferment, while it will be 20 per cent for mid-level officers and the police force. Besides a 3 per cent salary increment for state employees has been stayed for six months. He urged the judiciary to consider similar voluntary deferments.

Despite the financial constraints, Sukhu emphasized that the budget is strongly focused on strengthening the rural economy and uplifting the most vulnerable sections. Also, Rs 500 crore was allocated for rural development and the government announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Apna Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ to provide 300 units of free power and financial aid to one lakh underprivileged families.

"Around 1 lakh such families will be brought under the state government’s direct welfare ambit. These families will be entitled to 300 units of free electricity and benefits under the third phase of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women," he said.

To preserve the pride of shepherds and Puhals, the government will start the PEHEL (Pastoralists Empowerment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihood) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 300 crore.

"This historic initiative will become a strong foundation for more than 40,000 families of Gaddi, Gujjar, Kinnaura, and other related communities. Under this, the each shepherd will receive a digital card, through which they will easily get all government benefits and a complete record of their livestock will be maintained. They will also be provided life insurance, so that in their risky lives they may have a protective shield," he said.